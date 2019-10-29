Trump Says Al-Baghdadi ‘Number One’ Replacement Killed by U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said U.S. troops have killed the “number one” replacement for Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of Islamic State who died in an American raid over the weekend.

Trump confirmed the death in a tweet Tuesday but didn’t identify the person.

Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir, a spokesman for the terrorist group, was reported to have been targeted and killed by U.S. and Syrian Democratic Forces shortly after Baghdadi’s death.

