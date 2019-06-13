(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Apple Inc. Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook visited the White House on Thursday.

He didn’t say why Cook was there. The Apple chief “just left our office,” he told reporters at a lunch meeting with governors.

The Department of Justice antitrust division and the Federal Trade Commission have divided oversight to investigate technology giants Google, Apple Inc., Amazon.com Inc. and Facebook Inc. for possible anti-competitive behavior. Apple falls under DOJ’s watch.

Makan Delrahim, chief of DOJ’s antitrust division, has called the companies “digital gatekeepers.”

Trump has been among the most vocal critics of the big tech companies. In a June 10 interview with CNBC, he said that “there is something going on in terms of monopoly” and that the U.S. should follow the European Union in suing U.S. tech companies.

In an August 2018 interview with Bloomberg, he said there may be an “antitrust situation” because of what he called promotion of liberal over conservative views by Google, Facebook, and Amazon. Civil liberties groups have said there’s no evidence of political bias.

The companies say some conservatives have been kicked off their platforms because they violated rules against hate speech and harassment.

