(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said that he plans to send "armed soldiers" to the southern U.S. border, once again blasting Mexico for "not doing nearly enough" to apprehend migrants.

"Mexico’s Soldiers recently pulled guns on our National Guard Soldiers, probably as a diversionary tactic for drug smugglers on the Border," he wrote in a Wednesday morning tweet. "Better not happen again! We are now sending ARMED SOLDIERS to the Border. Mexico is not doing nearly enough in apprehending & returning!"

The Associated Press reported that Mexican soldiers confronted U.S. counterparts in Texas on April 13, with the Mexican soldiers mistakenly believing that they were on their own soil.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump reiterated a threat to close a section of the border, writing in a tweet that he would do so and send in the military if Mexico did not apprehend migrants. Trump backed away from a threat to close the border last month.

"A very big Caravan of over 20,000 people started up through Mexico. It has been reduced in size by Mexico but is still coming," Trump said. "Mexico must apprehend the remainder or we will be forced to close that section of the Border & call up the Military."

