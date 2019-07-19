(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said Boris Johnson will do a "great job" and will fix Brexit as Britain’s prime minister, even though he hasn’t been elected yet.

After speaking to the front-runner in the U.K. Conservative leadership race, the president told reporters he liked Johnson and believed he would clean up the "disaster" left by his predecessor, Theresa May.

"I spoke to him yesterday, I think he’s going to do a great job, I think we’re going to have a great relationship," Trump told reporters in Washington on Friday, when asked for his view on the favorite to become U.K. premier. "I think the previous prime minister has done a very bad job with Brexit -- what can I say, it’s a disaster. It shouldn’t be that way. I think Boris will straighten it out."

Trump’s comments risk igniting another furor, as Johnson has not yet been appointed prime minister. May remains in charge of the country, and while Johnson is the clear front-runner in the battle with Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, the result of the Tory party leadership contest won’t be known until Tuesday.

Trump added: "I like Boris Johnson, I always have. He’s a different kind of a guy, but they said I’m a different kind of a guy too. We get along well. I think we’ll have a very good relationship."

The president’s comments followed a stormy period in the U.K.-U.S. relationship, after Britain’s ambassador to Washington, Kim Darroch resigned following the leak of secret memos criticizing the Trump administration.

Kim Darroch Quits as U.K. Ambassador to U.S. Amid Trump’s Fury

On Tuesday, Johnson and Hunt both condemned Trump’s tweets suggesting four congresswomen should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

A spokesman for Johnson’s campaign declined to comment on the "private conversation."

