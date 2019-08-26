Trump Says China Called, Wants to Restart Trade Talks: G7 Update

(Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven leaders hold their final day of talks in Biarritz, France, with President Emmanuel Macron pushing for a deal to help tackle forest fires in the Amazon and Germany’s Angela Merkel set to meet Donald Trump.

Here’s the latest:

China Wants to Talk Trade (9:01 a.m.)

Trump told reporters that the Chinese government called his team in Washington Sunday in a bid to restart talks on trade. The two countries both raised tariffs last week as their trade war escalated.

"China called last night our trade people and said let’s get back to the table," Trump said. "They understand how life works."

The president said the U.S. would accept the Chinese invitation and return to the negotiations.

