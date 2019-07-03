(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said China and Europe are playing a “big currency manipulation game” and “pumping money into their system” to compete with the U.S.

Trump said on Twitter Wednesday that the U.S. should match their efforts “or continue being dummies” who watch other countries manipulate currencies.

Trump wants a weaker dollar to help boost exports. Trump’s focus on the dollar surfaced last month after the European Central Bank said it might ease policy, prompting the euro to drop against the dollar.

Trump seized on the move to say on June 18 that the Fed’s failure to lower rates was putting U.S. exporters at a competitive disadvantage. He later mused on June 26 he’d rather have ECB President Mario Draghi running the Fed.

