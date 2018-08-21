Trump Says China No Longer on Quick Path to Be Bigger Than U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said China’s economy is no longer on a quick path to be larger than the U.S., adding that trade talks with the world’s second-biggest economy will take time.

At a rally in West Virginia on Tuesday night, Trump said that when he took office China was on the way to “be bigger than us in a very short period of time. That’s not going to happen anymore.”

Trump also said that while members of Congress were hounding him to strike a trade deal with China, it takes time to strike a good agreement. Low-level trade talks between the U.S. and China are resuming this week in Washington.

To contact the reporter on this story: Toluse Olorunnipa in Washington at tolorunnipa@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Daniel Ten Kate at dtenkate@bloomberg.net

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.