(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday that China’s Xi Jinping should consider investigating Joe Biden and his son after again calling on Ukraine’s president to re-open an investigation into one of his top political rivals.

“China should start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump told reporters Thursday as he left the White House. “Because what happened in China was just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

Trump’s China remarks came after he reiterated his call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to start an investigation of the Bidens. Trump’s allegation that Joe Biden, as vice president, tried to shield his son Hunter from a Ukrainian investigation of a company that employed him, has been discredited.

The U.S. House has begun an inquiry into impeaching Trump over his conduct in a July 25 telephone call with Zelenskiy. After freezing military aid to Ukraine, which is battling a Russia-backed insurgency, the U.S. president asked Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, and encouraged him to work on the matter with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Attorney General William Barr.

“I would say that President Zelenskiy, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens,” Trump said Thursday. “Because nobody has any doubts that they weren’t crooked.”

On China, Trump suggested without providing evidence that the Bidens may be the reason Beijing “has such a sweetheart deal, that for so many years they’ve been ripping off our country.” Trump didn’t elaborate but often says China is “ripping off” the U.S. in trade -- the predicate for his ongoing trade war with Beijing.

The president has also claimed that Hunter Biden won about $1.5 billion for an investment fund from China after accompanying his father, the then-vice president, on a trip to China. Biden has denied the claim, and Trump hasn’t provided any substantiation for it.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Joshua Gallu

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.