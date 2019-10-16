Trump Says China Trade Deal Likely Signed at November Xi Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China probably will not be signed until he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the APEC summit next month in Chile.

“China has started buying already from the farmers,” Trump added Wednesday at the White House during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

