Trump Says China Trade Deal Will Be Signed Somewhere in U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- The “Phase One” trade deal with China, once completed, will be signed somewhere in the U.S., President Donald Trump told reporters on Sunday at the White House.

Trump had previously suggested Iowa, the largest U.S. corn and hog producing state, as a natural setting for the trade agreement to be formalized.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Sunday in Bangkok that Alaska and Hawaii, as well as locations in China, were all possible locations for Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to sign the deal.

The leaders had been expected to meet at this month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Chile, but that event has been canceled due to unrest in the country.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jennifer Jacobs in Washington at jjacobs68@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Ros Krasny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.