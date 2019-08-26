(Bloomberg) -- Want to receive this post in your inbox every day? Sign up for the Terms of Trade newsletter, and follow Bloomberg Economics on Twitter for more.

U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown another twist into his trade war with China, telling reporters that Chinese negotiators have called his own and asked to resume talks. The pronouncement seemed to confound Chinese officials. It also came just days after he angrily raised tariffs in response to retaliatory duties the day after his aides insisted talks were underway and progressing.

Step back from the fog of the past few days and it’s worth remembering just how much Trump operates on instinct. He repeatedly gravitates — on trade at least — to a pair of guiding ideas that materialized again as he met fellow G-7 leaders.

The first is to always escalate. Trump operates without the restraint of his predecessors, and embraces the extreme.

This emerged twice over the past weekend.

Asked if he had “second thoughts” about imposing yet more tariffs on China, Trump said that he might indeed be re-evaluating the move. The White House quickly issued a corrective. Trump’s only regret: “not raising the tariffs higher.”

When Trump on Friday “hereby ordered” U.S. companies to “immediately start looking for an alternative to China,” analysts pointed out the leader of a free market economy did not have that power. Trump’s response was to invoke a 1977 law that allows him to declare economic emergencies. The simple message: I have the power and I could use it.

The second guiding instinct is to sell everything as a win. He is now claiming that with China, saying they’re coming back to the table because of his tough stance. “They understand how life works,” he said at the G-7.

Trump was also quick to claim that the agreement “in principle” with Japan on the contours of a trade pact was a major victory. That ignored a few awkward truths.

Japan is only offering the same access for U.S. farm products the Obama administration negotiated as part of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Trump pulled out of.

The envisioned deal is limited, covering agriculture, industrial tariffs and some digital trade principles. Besides the wide-ranging TPP, Japan has also had a more comprehensive deal with the EU go into effect in the past two years. Replicating either would be a bigger victory.

