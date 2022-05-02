(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump criticized the New York judge who held him in contempt for failing to respond to a subpoena, as his lawyer asked an appeals court to suspend his $10,000-a-day fine while he appeals.

“We have a judge that frankly has been unbelievably unfair,” Trump said in a phone interview Monday, one week after state court Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the former president violated a court order by missing a March 31 deadline to respond to the state’s demand for records.

“We’ve given millions and millions of pages and he says give more, give more, always give more,” Trump said.

Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, asked a New York appellate court to place the fine on hold, calling it “patently improper and impermissible by law.” She insists that her client doesn’t have any personal records that are responsive to the subpoena.

Trump “performed a diligent, thorough and comprehensive search for all of the documents and items called for in the subpoena and provided complete and accurate responses to the” attorney general, Habba said in the filing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, is investigating whether the Trump Organization for years used misleading asset valuations to get more favorable terms on loans, insurance and taxes. While the Trump Organization has turned over more than 6 million pages of records, the state argues Trump needs to review his own records, as well as his cell phones for any pertinent information.

James argues that a proper search of records held by the man leading the company is warranted because the fraud probe has already uncovered “significant” evidence of potential wrongdoing.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.