Trump Says Dollar Too Strong, Swipes at Fed for Raising Rates

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Saturday that the U.S. dollar is too strong, and took a swipe at Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as someone who “loves raising interest rates.”

The U.S. economy is doing well in spite of the actions of the central bank, Trump said at a wide-ranging speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

“I want a dollar that does great for our country, but not a dollar that’s so strong that it makes it prohibitive for us to do business with other countries and take their business,” Trump said.

He didn’t mention Powell by name, but referenced “a gentleman in the Fed that loves raising interest rates, likes quantitative tightening, likes a very strong dollar.”

“Can you imagine if we left interest rates where they were, if we didn’t do quantitative tightening,” Trump said.

Fed officials kept their target range for the federal funds rate on hold, at 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, when they met in late January. They’ll gather again in Washington March 19-20, when most economists and investors expect they’ll again leave rates unchanged.

Powell this week repeated the Fed’s recent mantra of being “patient” on future rate moves. Trump in late 2018 repeatedly castigated Powell and the central bank for the series of rate increases made from record low levels achieved during the severe recession a decade ago.

“The only problem our economy has is the Fed,” Trump tweeted on Dec. 24. A few days before that, Bloomberg reported that Trump had discussed firing Powell, his pick to lead the Fed, out of frustration with the string of rate increases.

