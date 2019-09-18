(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said the Environmental Protection Agency would issue a notice of violation within a week to San Francisco, alleging that the city’s homeless population had increased ocean pollution, including needles washed out to sea from sewers.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on his way back from California that there was a “tremendous” amount of pollution entering the ocean around San Francisco because of the homeless. He did not provide reporters any substantiation for the claim.

“They have to clean it up,” Trump said. “We can’t have our cities going to hell.”

Trump has directed his administration to explore ways to combat homelessness in the largest cities in the U.S., especially Los Angeles. He is returning to Washington from a trip that took him to New Mexico and California.

