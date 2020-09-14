(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump claimed Monday that an unnamed European leader told him his country has more explosive trees than California, in a criticism of U.S. forest management practices the president blames for record wildfires in the West.

“I was talking to the head of a major country and he said, ‘We are a forest nation. We consider ourselves a forest nation.’ This was in Europe. I said, ‘That’s a beautiful term,”’ Trump told reporters after landing in Sacramento, California for a meeting with the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom.

“He said, ‘We have trees that are far more explosive’ -- explosive in terms of fire -- but ‘we have trees that are far more explosive than they have in California, and we don’t have any problem.’”

Trump has frequently criticized California’s Democratic leaders for, in his view, failing to adequately manage the state’s forests to reduce fire risk. About 57% of California forests are land owned and managed by federal agencies, according to the University of California.

Trump said that “I think a lot of things are possible” in response to a question about whether climate change is driving the western wildfires, which have consumed more than 5 million acres, killing dozens of people and ruining air quality on the West Coast.

“With regard to the forest, when trees fall down, after a short period of time -- about 18 months -- they become very dry. They become really like a matchstick,” Trump said. “And they get up; you know, there’s no more water pouring through, and they become very, very -- they just explode. They can explode.”

“Also leaves,” he added, “when you have years of leaves, dried leaves, on the ground, it just sends it up. It’s really a fuel for a fire. So they have to do something about it.”

He said the state should cut more firebreaks through its forests, again comparing California to European forests that he said are better managed.

“They also have to do cuts. I mean, people don’t like to do cuts but they have to do cuts,” he said. “So if you do have a fire and it gets away, you’ll have a 50-yard cut in between so it won’t be able to catch in the other side.

“They don’t do that,” he said of California. “If you go to other countries, you go to Austria, you go to Finland, you go to many different countries and they don’t have problems.”

