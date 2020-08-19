(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump alleged that U.S. health regulators may be delaying the emergency authorization of blood plasma to treat coronavirus patients until after the election to hurt him politically, offering no substantiation for the charge.

“I hear great things about it, that’s all I can tell you,” Trump said at a White House news conference Wednesday. “It could be a political decision because you have a lot of people over there that don’t want to rush things because they want to do it after November 3rd,” the date of the election.

The use of plasma drawn from people who have survived Covid-19 as a virus treatment has been embraced by some doctors. While seen as safe, clinical trials haven’t yet proved whether the therapy can help people sickened by the coronavirus.

The New York Times reported on Wednesday citing unnamed officials that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had put a possible emergency-use authorization for convalescent plasma on hold after infectious-disease expert Anthony Fauci and National Institutes of Health head Francis Collins argued that the treatment was too weak.

Trump has long maintained that a “deep state” of government bureaucrats opposed to his election have stymied his administration.

“I’ve heard fantastic things about convalescent plasma, I’ve heard numbers way over 50% success, and people are dying and we should have it approved if it’s good,” he said.

