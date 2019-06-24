President Donald Trump attacked the Federal Reserve again Monday in a tweet, saying the central bank needs "rates cuts, & easing, to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!"

The president has spent months criticizing Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates -- in Trump’s view -- too far and too fast. In his latest tweet, Trump reiterated his belief that if the U.S. central bank would cut interest rates, the economy would be stronger.

Last week, Trump criticized European Central Bank President Mario Draghi after he signaled more monetary stimulus may be on the way for the euro area. Trump tweeted that would make it “unfairly easier for them to compete against the USA. They have been getting away with this for years, along with China and others.”