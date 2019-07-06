Trump Says Fed Is ‘Our Most Difficult Problem,’ Not Competitors

(Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Donald Trump continued his attack on the Federal Reserve, saying it “raised rates too soon, too often” and “doesn’t have a clue.”

"Our most difficult problem is not our competitors, it is the Federal Reserve!" the president said in two Twitter posts late on Friday. He said "massive additional wealth would have been created" if the central bank had not tightened policy.

