(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said freeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac from government control is a “pretty urgent problem” that his administration plans to work with Congress to address.

Trump, speaking Friday at a conference hosted by the National Association of Realtors, said the mortgage giants lack competition, that taxpayers remain on the hook for any losses and that the companies aren’t being run as well as they could be. He added that his administration is discussing ideas for fixing Fannie and Freddie with “some incredible talent from Wall Street.”

Trump’s remarks reflect the White House’s determination to release the companies from conservatorship, something lawmakers and policy makers have failed at for years. In March, the White House released an outline for overhauling the nation’s housing-finance system that directed both the Treasury Department and the Department of Housing and Urban Development to write plans for reform. The reports are expected to be completed within the coming months.

What to do with Fannie and Freddie, which backstop about $5 trillion of mortgage securities, is the main unresolved issue from the 2008 financial crisis. The companies were taken over as the housing market cratered more than a decade ago and received a taxpayer bailout.

While there are many aspects of housing reform that require legislation, administration officials and regulators have signaled they may take action on their own if Congress doesn’t act. Federal Housing Finance Agency director Mark Calabria said that last week that he’s fine with releasing the mortgage giants from government control without lawmakers.

To contact the reporter on this story: Austin Weinstein in New York at aweinstein18@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jesse Westbrook at jwestbrook1@bloomberg.net, Gregory Mott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.