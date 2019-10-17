Trump Says ‘Great News’ in Turkey Means Lives Will Be Saved

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said there’s “Great news out of Turkey” that means “millions of lives will be saved.”

Trump made the comments in a tweet Thursday without providing further detail.

Vice President Mike Pence held more than four hours of talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to demand a cease-fire in Syria hours after a Turkish official signaled the request would be rejected.

Trump’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops and stand aside when Turkey advanced into Syria has prompted widespread criticism, even from some of his staunchest defenders in Congress.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jordan Fabian in Washington at jfabian6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Bill Faries

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.