Trump Says Having Russia at G-7 Is Better Than Having It ‘Outside’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he wants to invite Russia’s Vladimir Putin to next year’s Group of Seven summit because having the country “in the room is better than having them outside.”

Trump spoke in Biarritz, France, at the conclusion of this year’s G-7 meetings.

Trump has previously called to fully readmit Putin into what was once the G-8, while the bloc’s fellow nations have balked at readmitting Russia, which was kicked out of the group over its hostilities in Ukraine.

The U.S. will host next year’s G-7.

