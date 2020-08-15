Trump Says He Backs U.S. Postmaster in Uproar Over Mail Cuts

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he backs the actions being taken by his postmaster general, and that money will not be designated for universal voting by mail, as a nationwide uproar rises around cuts to the U.S. Postal Service.

During a news conference on Saturday at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, Trump continued to say that absentee voting was good while vote-by-mail was subject to fraud.

Many experts say voting by mail and voting by absentee ballot are essentially indistinguishable.

Ask about media reports that postal sorting equipment is being dismantled in various locations around the U.S., Trump said he doesn’t know what Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is doing.

“You’ll have to ask him,” Trump said.

