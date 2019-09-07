(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he canceled a secret meeting with major Taliban leaders and, separately, the president of Afghanistan, set for Sunday at Camp David and had “called off peace negotiations” after a U.S. soldier was killed.

Trump said he canceled the previously-unreported event at the presidential retreat because they “probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.” In order to build false leverage, they admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed 12 people, he said.

On Thursday a U.S. soldier and Romanian service members were killed when a Taliban car bomb exploded near the U.S. embassy in Kabul. It was the second major attack this week.

