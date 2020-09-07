(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’d support an investigation of allegations the Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, illegally reimbursed employees of his logistics company for campaign donations to Republican politicians.

Trump said at a White House news conference Monday that he wasn’t familiar with the allegations but “I’ll certainly know within a short period of time.”

“Let the investigations go,” Trump said, “but he’s a very respected man.”

DeJoy should lose his Postal Service job “if something can be proven,” he said.

DeJoy was a major fundraiser for the Republican Party and Trump’s campaign before he became the Postmaster General earlier this year. He has been under criticism from Democrats for management changes at the Postal Service that caused mail delays in recent months.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that employees of his North Carolina logistics company said they were pressured to make campaign contributions to Republicans and DeJoy later reimbursed them through bonuses, an arrangement that would be illegal.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.