President Donald Trump said he feels “no pressure” to resolve his trade war with China as his administration prepares for new talks on the dispute.

Trump appeared to dispute a paragraph in a Wall Street Journal story on the coming talks saying that he faces rising political pressure to settle the fight and end Chinese retaliation against U.S. exporters ahead of the November elections.

“The Wall Street Journal has it wrong, we are under no pressure to make a deal with China, they are under pressure to make a deal with us,” Trump said in a Twitter post Thursday. “Our markets are surging, theirs are collapsing. We will soon be taking in Billions in Tariffs & making products at home. If we meet, we meet?”