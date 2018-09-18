Trump Says He Feels ‘Terrible’ for Kavanaugh Over Claim He Assaulted Woman

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he felt badly for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, whose confirmation has been disrupted by allegations of sexual assault that became public this month.

“I feel so badly for him,” Trump said Tuesday during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the White House. The president criticized Democrats for not having released the accusations earlier. “Honestly, I feel terrible for him.”

The woman who made the accusation, Christine Blasey Ford, has said she is willing to testify under oath that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her while both of them were in high school. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement Monday that Kavanaugh was willing to testify to “clear his name of this false allegation” as soon as Tuesday, if the Judiciary Committee is ready to hear him.

Several key Republican senators have said a committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination, originally scheduled for Thursday, should be delayed in light of the new allegations.

Trump said Monday he supports Kavanaugh but signaled he wouldn’t object to a brief delay if it allowed the process to play out in the Senate.

“If it takes a little delay, it’ll take a little delay,” Trump said Monday.

