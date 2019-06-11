Trump Says He Got ‘Beautiful’ Letter From Kim, But Not Ready for Meeting

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he received a “beautiful” and “warm” letter from Kim Jong Un, but that he’s not yet ready to meet with the North Korean leader for the third time.

Trump said talks between U.S. and North Korean nuclear negotiators need to advance before another meeting.

“The letter he sent was a beautiful letter,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday as he departed the White House for a campaign trip to Iowa.

Earlier, White House National Security Adviser John Bolton said at a Wall Street Journal event in Washington that a third meeting between Trump and Kim was “entirely possible” and that the U.S. is “ready when they are.”

Talks between the U.S. and North Korea ground to a halt after a February summit in Hanoi concluded without a deal or any substantial progress toward stripping Kim’s regime of its nuclear weapons program. U.S. officials have said since then that contacts between the two sides have been severely limited.

