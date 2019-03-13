(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he “greatly” appreciates House Speaker Nancy Pelosi saying she opposes impeaching him, adding that he’s done nothing that would be an impeachable offense.

“I greatly appreciate Nancy Pelosi’s statement against impeachment, but everyone must remember the minor fact that I never did anything wrong,” Trump said in a tweet Wednesday morning, raising an issue that’s dividing House Democrats.

Pelosi told the Washington Post in a March 6 interview that she opposes impeaching Trump because it would be too divisive for the country and was “just not worth it."

Many Democrats say they’re waiting for the results of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election before they’ll consider impeaching Trump. But some progressives are actively holding open that possibility.

To contact the reporter on this story: Kasia Klimasinska in Washington at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Kasia Klimasinska at kklimasinska@bloomberg.net, Kathleen Hunter, Elizabeth Wasserman

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.