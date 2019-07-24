(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump claimed vindication after more than five hours of testimony by Robert Mueller, in which the special counsel didn’t reveal new information about his Russia investigation.

“We had a very good day today,” Trump told reporters Wednesday as he left the White House for a fundraiser in West Virginia. “This was a very big day for our country, this was a very big day for the Republican Party, and you could say it was a very big day for me -- but I don’t like to say that.”

He said the testimony resulted in “a devastating day” for Democrats and again claimed that Mueller’s probe was “a big hoax.” “The Democrats had nothing and now they have less than nothing,” he said.

Trump began the day with a series of tweets that sought to undermine Mueller’s credibility, and the president continued to tweet throughout the testimony. Trump’s public schedule was empty until 4:10 p.m. in Washington.

Mueller said his investigation didn’t exonerate Trump of obstructing justice and that the president could be indicted after he leaves office. He said the Russians sought to interfere in the 2016 election, preferred Trump over Hillary Rodham Clinton and that Russia is still working to undermine U.S. elections.

But he stopped short of offering new insights beyond his report, leading administration and Trump campaign officials to declare victory. Trump’s Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham called the testimony an “epic embarrassment for the Democrats.”

Trump also criticized Mueller’s performance at the hearing. The special counsel repeatedly asked lawmakers to repeat their questions and to cite passages from his own report, and he outright declined to answer dozens of questions.

“Robert Mueller did a horrible job,” Trump said. “In all fairness to Robert Mueller, he had nothing to work with.”

(Updates with Trump comments starting in third paragraph.)

To contact the reporter on this story: Josh Wingrove in Washington at jwingrove4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.