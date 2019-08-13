Trump Says He Had ‘Very Productive’ Call With China on Trade

President Donald Trump said his administration had a “very productive” call with China and that he thinks Beijing wants to “do something dramatic” on trade.

“They really would like to make a deal,” Trump said Tuesday before boarding a helicopter in Morristown, New Jersey. He said the call took place on Monday.

The Trump administration earlier Tuesday said it will delay until mid-December the 10% tariff on some Chinese products on many holiday-shopping lists, including some cell phones and toys.

