Trump Says He Has Evidence China Is Meddling in Midterms

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he has proof that China is trying to interfere in U.S. congressional elections this November.

“We have evidence,’ Trump said Wednesday during a press conference to cap his visit to the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Trump’s trade feud with the world’s most populous nation escalated during his visit to the UN as the president accused China of attempting to meddle in the U.S. midterm election. Trump said at the press conference the charge “didn’t come out of nowhere, I’ll tell you.”

While hosting a meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday, Trump accused Beijing of seeking to help his political opponents in the upcoming election. His remarks came three days after China placed an advertising supplement in Iowa’s largest newspaper attacking Trump’s trade war with Beijing.

“We do not and will not interfere in any country’s domestic affairs,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at the Security Council meeting, through a translator. “We refuse to accept any unwarranted accusations against China.”

Trump has slapped tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods as part of an escalating trade war between the two countries. Asked earlier Wednesday about his claim that China was attempting to meddle, Trump highlighted Chinese counter-tariffs that have targeted farmers and a public relations campaign focused on states like Iowa.

“I don’t like it when they attack our farmers. And I don’t like it when they put out false messages,’’ Trump told reporters earlier Wednesday. “But beside that, we learned that they are trying to meddle in our election.’’

