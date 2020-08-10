(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said his presidential nomination acceptance speech will be held at either the Gettysburg National Military Park in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, or the White House.

“We have narrowed the Presidential Nomination Acceptance Speech, to be delivered on the final night of the Convention (Thursday), to two locations - The Great Battlefield of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, and the White House, Washington, D.C. We will announce the decision soon!” the president said in a tweet.

Both the White House and Gettysburg are federal property, which is usually reserved for officials events rather than campaigning. The president is exempt from any laws barring its use for that purpose.

The Republican National Convention is slated to be held the last week of August, 24-27. The ultimate location for the speech will be the third site announced after both Charlotte, North Carolina and Jacksonville, Florida were scrapped over coronavirus precautions.

Wherever the location, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said it will be an opportunity for Trump to highlight his many accomplishments.

“He has a strong record of achievement that he’ll be touting on that day,” McEnany said Monday of Trump’s acceptance speech.

Official RNC business, such as nominating Trump, will still be conducted in Charlotte, the original site.

Trump floated the idea of holding the speech on the White House South Lawn last week. He quickly faced backlash from people, including within his own party, over the legality of the move. Legal experts said White House staff would violate the federal Hatch Act by planning or participating in such an event. The Hatch Act bars U.S. government employees from conducting any political activities during work hours, while in a government building or while wearing a government uniform.

As a national park, Gettysburg National Military Park is also government property. It was the site of one of the bloodiest battles in U.S. history, and its “hallowed ground” was dedicated by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.