(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he plans to attend game five of the World Series on Sunday, if the championship goes that long, but doesn’t expect to throw the first pitch.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday, said he’ll watch the matchup in Washington between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros. Washington leads the best of seven series, 2-0, so it's not clear yet if there will be a fifth game.

Asked about throwing the first pitch, Trump said: “I don’t know. They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that.”

Trump threw out the first pitch at a game for the Somerset Patriots in New Jersey in 2004. The catcher caught the ball after it bounced just in front of the home plate, according to a video of the event published by the Washington Post.

To contact the reporter on this story: Justin Sink in Washington at jsink1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alex Wayne at awayne3@bloomberg.net, Justin Blum, Bill Faries

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.