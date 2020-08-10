(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he will delay the next Group of Seven summit until after the U.S. election in November to allow for “a better, calmer atmosphere” for the leaders.

Trump has been at loggerheads with other G-7 countries including France and Germany over his push to include Russia in the group. The nations have also argued over the role of the World Health Organization, which Trump has accused of favoring China.

Speaking Monday at a White House news conference, Trump reiterated his wish to invite Vladimir Putin to the summit, calling the Russian president an “important factor.”

Trump had previously postponed the meeting, originally scheduled for June, until September amid the pandemic. It was also planned to take place at Camp David, but later changed to a teleconference because of the virus’s spread.

The U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency of the group, which includes Japan, Canada, the U.K., Italy, France and Germany.

