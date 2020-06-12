(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump on Friday questioned Joe Biden’s mental acuity for suggesting that if Biden wins, Trump might not leave the White House voluntarily.

“Joe is just not all there. Everybody knows it. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself,” Trump said in an interview on Fox News. “And certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, go on and do other things.”

In an interview Wednesday night with Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” Biden said Trump is “going to try to steal this election” by making it difficult for Americans to vote and that the military would have to “escort him from the White House with great dispatch” should he lose in November and refuse to give up power.

Trump’s attack on Biden is part of his campaign’s strategy of calling into question the former vice president’s age and ability to carry out the duties of president. Those attacks have yet to stick as polls show Trump trailing the Democratic nominee, including in key swing states.

President Donald Trump will resume his signature rallies with an event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, next week. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled for the week beginning Aug. 17 in Milwaukee, while the Republicans are slated to meet a week later, beginning on Aug. 24, in Jacksonville, Florida.

