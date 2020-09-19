(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he expects to nominate a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court next week and that he’ll likely select a woman.

“I’ll be making my choice soon,” Trump told reporters as he departed the White House on Saturday for a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C. He said the nominee would “most likely” be a woman, and he complimented two Appeals Court judges said to be on his shortlist, Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa.

Barrett is “very highly respected,” he said. He said Lagoa is an “extraordinary person” and “Hispanic.”

He said it “would be very good” if the Senate confirmed his choice before the Nov. 3 election.

Both are Trump appointments to the circuit courts and are on a list of more than 40 potential Supreme Court picks he issued earlier this month.

Many of Trump’s allies, conservative activists and Republican aides believe there’s not enough time for a confirmation vote before the Nov. 3 election, people familiar with the matter said.

That raises the specter of a handful of defeated, lame-duck senators voting on Trump’s choice for a lifetime appointment to the court, even if the president also loses re-election.

If that happens, the Senate Democratic leader, Chuck Schumer, told colleagues in a conference call Saturday, “then nothing is off the table for next year. Nothing is off the table.”

Some Democratic activists are already advocating for Joe Biden, if he’s elected president, to expand the Supreme Court with new justices who would dilute the current conservative majority.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.