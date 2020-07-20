(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he will resume his briefings to the public on the coronavirus pandemic, as infections surge around the country.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump said he would probably hold a briefing on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in Washington.

Trump held near daily news conferences on the virus for several weeks before abandoning the practice after he drew criticism for controversial statements, including that doctors should investigate injecting disinfectants into Americans as a means of treating coronavirus.

