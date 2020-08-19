(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he would call on the United Nations Security Council to restore all nuclear-related sanctions on Iran, an attempt to kill off the 2015 nuclear agreement and force Tehran back to the negotiating table.

“Mark it down, Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said at a White House news conference on Wednesday. “We paid a fortune for a failed concept, a failed policy that would have made it impossible to have peace in the Middle East.”

The move will set the Trump administration on a collision course with other world powers, including key allies, who say the U.S. doesn’t have the authority to reimpose international sanctions and that they won’t go along. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is expected to formally propose the “snap back” of sanctions at the UN on Thursday.

Under the unique “snapback” process outlined in the 2015 nuclear deal, once the U.S. submits its complaint, the council has 30 days to vote on a resolution to continue Iran’s sanctions relief, a move the U.S. could then proceed to veto. If such a resolution is not adopted, UN sanctions that were eased in return for constraints on Iran’s nuclear program would be snapped back into place, effectively killing the Iran nuclear deal.

“Any U.S. attempt to reimpose sanctions will be controversial, given the Trump administration’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, and likely to create deadlock at the Security Council,” International Crisis Group analysts wrote in a report on Wednesday. “The administration’s goal is clear: kill the deal or make it that much harder for a successor administration to rejoin it.”

