(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump said he plans to approve a health-care plan, an immigration plan and “various other plans” in coming weeks as polls show the president trailing Democrat Joe Biden.

“Nobody will have done what I’m doing in the next four weeks,” Trump said in a recorded interview that aired on “Fox News Sunday.”

Trump provided no details of what would be included in his health plan, after his administration has sought to quash President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in the nine-month term that starts in October on the administration’s latest attempt to topple the law.

The series of policy announcements teased by Trump would come as Biden is ahead in polls nationally and in swing states amid surging cases of the coronavirus in the U.S.

“We’re signing a health-care plan within two weeks, a full and complete health care-plan,” Trump said. “We’re going to sign an immigration plan, a health-care plan, and various other plans.”

Trump on Thursday suggested that the administration would soon be “going into the world of health-care - very complete health-care, and we have a lot of very exciting things to discuss.”

The president has said he’s planning to sign a merit-based immigration measure and would address “in a very Republican way” an Obama-era program he has sought to end that shields 670,000 young undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Trump has previously said he would seek sweeping changes to U.S. immigration policy through an executive order. Critics -- including high-profile lawmakers in the president’s own party -- have questioned whether he has the legal authority to overhaul immigration laws without passing legislation through Congress.

Trump, who’s been repeatedly stymied on Capitol Hill as he has pursued efforts to toughen immigration criteria, said he believed the Supreme Court provided him new powers when it rejected the administration’s efforts to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which provides legal status for some young migrants in the country illegally.

