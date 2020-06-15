(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he’ll sign an executive order on policing Tuesday and hold a news conference to discuss his changes.

“We need great people in our police departments and we have mostly great people,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday. “But we will do better.”

Trump didn’t say what the order would do. “The overall goal is we want law and order and we want it done fairly, justly,” he said.

