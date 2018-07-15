Trump Says He May Ask Putin to Extradite Intelligence Agents

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he may ask Vladimir Putin to extradite 12 Russian intelligence agents indicted Friday for hacking Democratic email accounts during the 2016 campaign, and said he has “low expectations” for his summit Monday with the Russian leader.

“I go in with low expectations,” Trump said in an interview with CBS News. “I’m not going with high expectations.”

A U.S. grand jury issued an indictment against the intelligence agents on Friday, charging them with hacking into email accounts controlled by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign. The charges result from Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the election and any involvement by Trump’s campaign, a probe the president has repeatedly derided as a “witch hunt.”

Trump was briefed on the indictments last week but said in the interview he hadn’t considered asking Putin to extradite the agents to the U.S.

“Well, I might,” Trump said after CBS News anchor Jeff Glor asked about it. “I hadn’t thought of that. But I certainly, I’ll be asking about it. But again, this was during the Obama administration. They were doing whatever it was during the Obama administration.”

