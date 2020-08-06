Trump Says He May Sign Unemployment Benefit Extension on Friday

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he expects to sign orders on Friday or Saturday extending enhanced unemployment benefits and imposing a payroll tax holiday as lawmakers have been unable to reach agreement on stimulus legislation that includes those measures.

Trump, speaking to reporters before leaving on a trip to Ohio, said he also expects to sign orders providing eviction protection and on student loan repayment.

Trump made the comments after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said negotiations on a new virus relief package were making progress, but the two sides still have major differences as their self-imposed Friday deadline for a deal looms.

Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet again Thursday with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows for another round of negotiations to try to bridge the gap between them on the cost and breadth of another stimulus plan.

(Updates with Pelosi comments in third paragraph.)

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.