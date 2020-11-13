(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he might stop by a Saturday rally in Washington, D.C., planned by his supporters, as he continues to refuse to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Heartwarming to see all of the tremendous support out there, especially the organic Rallies that are springing up all over the Country, including a big one on Saturday in D.C. I may even try to stop by and say hello,” Trump tweeted on Friday.

The president added that the election “was Rigged, from Dominion all the way up & down!” -- a reference to unfounded claims that a computer glitch led to thousands of votes to be mistakenly cast for Biden.

The rally, billed as the “Million MAGA March,” comes one week after news organizations projected Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. Trump’s refusal to acknowledge he lost comes as he and his allies have argued the contest was tainted by widespread voter fraud.

There is no evidence that fraud affected the results and U.S. officials on Thursday called the election “the most secure in American history.”

Nonetheless, groups of Trump supporters are expected to travel to Washington on Saturday for a protest march from a park near the White House to the Supreme Court. Several pro-Trump groups have posted online about the event and far-right figures, such as Alex Jones of Infowars, have also encouraged their followers to attend.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday on Fox News the march will be “quite large” but declined to estimate how many people plan to attend.

Trump has been largely out of public view since election night. On Friday, he plans to deliver his first public remarks in more than a week during a Rose Garden appearance focused on vaccine development. He last spoke on Nov. 5, when he insisted that he would “easily win” if “you count all the legal votes.” Trump on Wednesday attended a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Ceremony but did not speak.

