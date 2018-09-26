Trump Says He Might Delay Rosenstein Meeting and Prefers to ‘Keep Him’

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he might delay his meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein so it doesn’t conflict with the Senate hearing on sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh scheduled for Thursday.

Asked during a press conference Wednesday whether he would fire Rosenstein, Trump said his “preference would be to keep him."

Rosenstein, the top Justice Department official overseeing the Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, has faced questions about his job status since a series of reports that he discussed secretly taping the president and recruiting cabinet members to remove Trump from office. Rosenstein denied doing so and voiced support for the president.

“We’ve had a good talk. He said he never said it,” Trump said. “We’ll see.”

