Trump Says He Plans to Talk ‘Very Soon’ With China’s Xi on Trade

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he has a call scheduled “very soon” with China’s President Xi Jinping over trade.

Trump told reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, that his administration has been having “very good talks with China” that he called “productive.”

“They would like to do something,” Trump said.

Trump’s comments came as China called looming U.S. trade tariffs a violation of accords reached by Trump and Xi, vowing retaliation.

