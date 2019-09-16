Trump Says He ‘Probably’ Won’t Go to Pyongyang for Kim Talks

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he “probably” won’t travel to Pyongyang for the next round of nuclear talks with Kim Jong Un, but would be willing to visit the North Korean capital in the future.

Kim invited Trump to Pyongyang in a letter sent in August, South Korea’s Joogang Ilbo newspaper reported earlier on Monday. Trump didn’t confirm the invitation, saying it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment on Kim’s letter.

But he said he’s “probably not” willing to travel to Pyongyang for what would be the fourth meeting between the two men. He added that Kim might be willing to come to the U.S.

