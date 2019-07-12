(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said his administration will carry out nationwide raids starting on Sunday to remove those in the country illegally.

“I have an obligation to do it,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday. “We’ll be taking them out by the thousands.”

Trump said the raids would focus on criminals.

Trump previously postponed the enforcement operation, saying he wanted to give lawmakers more time to change existing immigration laws.

But members of Trump’s administration, including acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, have also objected to initial plans for the raids, the New York Times reported, arguing their sweeping nature could result in family separations.

