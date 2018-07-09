(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said Monday he believes North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will stick to a promise to give up his nuclear weapons despite harsh comments from his government after talks this weekend.

“I have confidence that Kim Jong Un will honor the contract we signed &, even more importantly, our handshake,” Trump said in a tweet Monday, while suggesting China may be trying to undermine the agreement.

Beijing, he said, “may be exerting negative pressure on a deal because of our posture on Chinese Trade-Hope Not!”

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, responding to similar comments from U.S. lawmakers over the weekend, said blaming Beijing for stumbling blocks in North Korea talks is “completely unreasonable.”

New doubts were raised about the fate of the negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea when North Korea issued a statement via state media describing U.S. demands as “gangster-like” and “cancerous.” The statement at the end of a visit to Pyongyang by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo underscored that North Korea wouldn’t accept the U.S. strategy of demanding complete denuclearization before the the regime gets sanctions relief.

Even as North Korean officials criticized the U.S. negotiating stance, they said, “We still cherish our good faith in President Trump.”

An American official who asked not to be identified speaking about internal negotiations said the U.S. believed the North Korean criticism was a negotiating tactic. Pompeo brushed off Pyongyang’s rhetoric.

“I was there for the event, I know actually what precisely took place,” Pompeo told reporters in Tokyo Sunday. “When we spoke to them about the scope of denuclearization, they did not push back.”

During a stop in Afghanistan on Monday, Pompeo told U.S. soldiers who asked about the North Korea negotiations, “To think that this would happen in the course of maybe a couple hours would have been ludicrous. I’ve been accused of many things but not that. It’s going to be a process.”

