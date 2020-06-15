Trump Says He’s Cutting U.S. Troops in Germany to 25,000

(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said he plans to cut the number of U.S. troops stationed in Germany by about half, to 25,000, until Angela Merkel’s government increases its defense spending.

“Germany’s delinquent; they’ve been delinquent for years. We’re protecting Germany and they’re delinquent,” he told reporters at the White House on Monday in the first official confirmation of a move that was reported earlier this month.

He also suggested that Merkel, the German chancellor, had proposed a compromise on trade but said he isn’t satisfied with the deal.

“Until they pay, we’re removing a number of our soldiers, by about half” Trump said.

Trump has long complained that Germany doesn’t contribute enough to Europe’s defense. The country does not meet a NATO target that calls for members of the alliance to spend at least 2% of gross domestic product on their military.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.