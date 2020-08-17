(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump said management changes at the U.S. Postal Service that have been blamed for mail delays across the country are aimed at addressing what he called a long-term “disaster” in its finances.

“This isn’t a Trump thing. This has been one of the disasters of the world, the way it’s been run,” Trump said in an interview Monday on Fox & Friends. “What am I supposed to do, let it continue to be run badly?”

He said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that she’ll bring members back to Washington this week to vote on legislation to shore up the Postal Service’s finances was a “con game.”

“The Post Office, there’s $25 billion sitting there, but they really want $1 trillion to bail out their badly run states,” Trump said of Democratic lawmakers.

